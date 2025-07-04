New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,419 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $76.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $103.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

