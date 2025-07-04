New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,794 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $363,436,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

