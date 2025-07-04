New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,372 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Textron worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

NYSE:TXT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

