New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,249 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DTM stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

