New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,514 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,106,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,832,000 after buying an additional 484,298 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 160,302 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 91.07%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

