New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

