New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,101 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Allegion worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Allegion by 1,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $148.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.20. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.