New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 33,019 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,019 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 159,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -482.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Baird R W downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.