New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,179 Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,179 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of News worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in News by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in News by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,420,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,733,000 after acquiring an additional 82,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Down 1.2%

NWSA stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.