New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,055 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.56. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

