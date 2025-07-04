New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,201 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Pentair worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,051,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 93.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.