New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ITT were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in ITT by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

