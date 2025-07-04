New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,300 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.