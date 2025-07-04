New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,435 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Globe Life by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.73.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $133.76.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

