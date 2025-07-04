New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,477 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

