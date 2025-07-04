New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,539 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 543,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,411,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7%

EXPD stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

