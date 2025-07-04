New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $9.80 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,687.30. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $331,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,874,770.52. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,126,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

NYSE GWRE opened at $230.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.95, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

