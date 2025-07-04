New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

