New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,339,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.1%

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $240.90 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $208.98 and a one year high of $300.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.02 and its 200 day moving average is $242.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 target price on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

