News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of News worth $22,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,952,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,227,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in News by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 26,617,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,080 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in News by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,893 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in News by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,343 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.23. News Corporation has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

