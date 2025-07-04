Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) versus Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Critical Review

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nintendo and Flutter Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 0 1 3 2 3.17 Flutter Entertainment 0 2 21 1 2.96

Flutter Entertainment has a consensus target price of $305.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Nintendo.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $7.65 billion 15.45 $1.84 billion $0.39 58.33 Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 3.48 $43.00 million $2.89 95.85

This table compares Nintendo and Flutter Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nintendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flutter Entertainment. Nintendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and Flutter Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 23.81% 10.51% 8.50% Flutter Entertainment 4.17% 11.76% 4.74%

Summary

Nintendo beats Flutter Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

