Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Nordson by 86.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NDSN opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

