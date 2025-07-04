NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after acquiring an additional 703,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,679,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 10,483.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,132,000 after acquiring an additional 655,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NRG opened at $158.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $168.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

