nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:NVT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

