NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 797,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 43,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.64. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $11,814,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,323,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

