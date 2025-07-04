NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.0% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,667,634.25. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

