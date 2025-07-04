NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MMIN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

