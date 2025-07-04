Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

