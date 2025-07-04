Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.80 and traded as high as $40.68. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 78,307 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 1.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

