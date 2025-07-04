Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 2,203.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $14.80 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CTO Darrin Uecker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 137,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,100.80. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.