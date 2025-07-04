Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 613,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,346,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,600 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,426,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,065,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,953 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,514,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.16. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 430.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.