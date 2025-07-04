PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) Shares Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

PAMT Corp. (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 2,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on PAMT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. PAMT had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $155.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that PAMT Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAMT in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PAMT during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PAMT during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

