Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its position in Paramount Global by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 181,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.5%

Paramount Global stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

