Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $130.51 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.