Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $184.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $130.51 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

