PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) Trading Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.02. 933,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,834,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

PicoCELA Stock Up 7.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87.

PicoCELA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PicoCELA, Inc engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PicoCELA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PicoCELA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.