PicoCELA (NASDAQ:PCLA) Trading Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.02. 933,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,834,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
PicoCELA Stock Up 7.4%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87.
PicoCELA Company Profile
PicoCELA, Inc engages in the manufacturing, installation, and services for enterprise wireless mesh solutions. It also offers wireless multi-hop relay devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Furukawa on August 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
