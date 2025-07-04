Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 142,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 538,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

