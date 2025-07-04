Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PIPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $293.44 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $351.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

