Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.