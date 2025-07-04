Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) is Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1262 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

