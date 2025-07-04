ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $101.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

