Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.31. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

Questerre Energy Stock Up 3.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$132.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corp serves the oil and gas sector. The Canada-based company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas projects. It operates non-conventional projects such as tight oil, oil shale, shale oil and shale gas. The segments of the group are Western Canada; Quebec ; and Corporate and others.

