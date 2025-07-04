Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $279.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.15.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

