Reviewing Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Dynasil Corporation of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dynasil Corporation of America and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynasil Corporation of America N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics -21.18% 2.56% 2.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dynasil Corporation of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynasil Corporation of America 0 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics 1 3 2 1 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynasil Corporation of America and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.55%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Dynasil Corporation of America.

Risk & Volatility

Dynasil Corporation of America has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynasil Corporation of America and IPG Photonics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynasil Corporation of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics $977.13 million 3.20 -$181.53 million ($4.61) -15.96

Dynasil Corporation of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IPG Photonics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Dynasil Corporation of America on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynasil Corporation of America



Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors. The Innovation and Development segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications. The Biomedical segment engages in the development of tissue sealant products. The company distributes its products through direct sales and marketing staff, as well as through manufacturer's representatives and distributors. Dynasil Corporation of America was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About IPG Photonics



IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. The company also offers integrated laser systems; LightWELD, a handheld laser welding system; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems for fine welding, cutting, and drilling; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; robotic and multi-axis workstations for welding, cutting and cladding, flatbed cutting systems, and diode markers; and laser and non-laser robotic welding and automation solutions. It serves materials processing, communications, medical procedures, and advanced applications and communications markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

