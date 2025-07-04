Reviewing Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Passage Bio and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evogene 0 0 2 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,526.90%. Evogene has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Evogene.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Passage Bio and Evogene”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$64.77 million ($1.02) -0.45 Evogene $8.51 million 0.86 -$16.49 million ($2.69) -0.51

Evogene has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Evogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -93.59% -59.65% Evogene -224.82% -102.40% -39.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Evogene shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Evogene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Evogene on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Evogene

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Human Health segment discovers and develops human microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-oncology, GI related disorders, and antimicrobial resistance organisms. The Industrial Applications segment develops enhanced castor bean seeds to serve as a feedstock source for other industrial uses. The company also provides medical cannabis products. It operates in the United States, Israel, Brazil, and internationally. The company has strategic collaborations and licensing agreements with agricultural companies, such as BASF SE, Corteva, and Bayer. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.