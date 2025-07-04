Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Revvity worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Revvity Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

