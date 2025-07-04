Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,426 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $11,814,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,323,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,667,634.25. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

