Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.76. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 11,409 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $97,318.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 352,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,353.29. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,302 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $121,996.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 409,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,281.80. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,577 shares of company stock worth $1,499,638 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

