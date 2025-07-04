Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $38,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $261.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.21 and a 200-day moving average of $252.97. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

