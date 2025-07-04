Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

FPE stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

